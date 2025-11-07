Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $237.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.75 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.