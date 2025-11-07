Nvwm LLC Buys 1,752 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 409.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $186.92 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $450.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.42.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.05.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

