Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $477,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December $XDEC

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.24% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 347,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,091,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS XDEC opened at $40.32 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.80 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.