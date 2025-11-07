Reston Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nestegg Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nestegg Advisors Inc. now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $24.08.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

