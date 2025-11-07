Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $475,000 Position in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 86,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 15,969.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.67. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.83.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

