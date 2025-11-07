NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC

Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,888 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 27,914 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 9.5% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $46,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 54,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 20,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, President Capital increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.90. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

