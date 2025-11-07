Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 34,741 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,741 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.7% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $122,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 18.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.3%

Analog Devices stock opened at $232.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.33. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

