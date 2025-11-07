Reston Wealth Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $233.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $186.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $242.50.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

