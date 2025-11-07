Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Ansbert Gadicke Sells 54,452 Shares

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $65,886.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,904,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,711.20. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 47,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $58,499.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 140,488 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $171,395.36.

On Monday, November 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 94,063 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $121,341.27.

On Friday, October 31st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 114,044 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $145,976.32.

On Thursday, October 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 86,936 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $124,318.48.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 134,240 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $208,072.00.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 69,068 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $113,271.52.

On Monday, October 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 72,709 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $125,059.48.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 3.87. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HOWL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

