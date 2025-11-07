Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 34,831 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,831 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLNO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $121,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Lifesci Capital raised Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Soleno Therapeutics stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of -2.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $66.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.46 million. Analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

