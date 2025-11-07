Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

Playtika has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Playtika to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Up 11.5%

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $4.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Playtika has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.The firm had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Playtika by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Playtika by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 106,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 21.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.