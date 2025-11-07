Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases New Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carnival by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 2.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.39 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

