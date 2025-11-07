Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $480,000 Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,176 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $66.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.64. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 12.43%.The company had revenue of $206.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

