Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $233.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $242.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day moving average of $183.30. The firm has a market cap of $186.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.96.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

