ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the energy producer on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a 7.7% increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of COP opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

