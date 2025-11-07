Marriott International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.
Marriott International has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott International to earn $11.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.
Marriott International Stock Down 0.7%
Marriott International stock opened at $281.14 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.57.
Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.
