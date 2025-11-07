VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1844 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of USTB opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $51.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the period. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 140,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

