VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

UCRD opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $22.04.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

