VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%
UCRD opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $22.04.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
