B. Riley Has Pessimistic View of SLR Investment Q4 Earnings

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SLR Investment in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.33 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 39.93% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

SLRC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $826.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.73.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 101.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLR Investment

In related news, Director Andrea Colvin Roberts purchased 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $120,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,288.70. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 1,413.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 331,260 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 45.4% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 389,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 121,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 330,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 121,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 66,342 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

