VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

SFLO opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFLO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

