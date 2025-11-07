VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2025

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0054 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

SFLO opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.18. VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $29.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFLO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000.

VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (SFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Small Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of 200 small-cap US companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLO)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.