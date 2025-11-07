What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Newmont Q4 Earnings?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, CIBC set a $112.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 392,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 34,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,517.44. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

