VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.1104 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CDL stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40. The company has a market capitalization of $351.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.74.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

