Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ODP Q4 Earnings

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ODP in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for ODP’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ODP’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

ODP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ODP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.00.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $837.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. ODP has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.38.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. ODP had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ODP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 607,935 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the first quarter worth $8,248,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 7,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 315,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ODP during the second quarter valued at $4,905,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

