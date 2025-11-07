Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.880 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Stagwell Trading Up 16.8%

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.62 on Friday. Stagwell has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Stagwell from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.36 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Stagwell by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 64,675 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

