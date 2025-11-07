Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 29,002 NextNav Inc. $NN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NN. Zacks Research raised shares of NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NextNav stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.99. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 2,678.59%.The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

