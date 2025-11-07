Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 29,002 NextNav Inc. $NN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of NextNav in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextNav by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 7.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on NN. Zacks Research raised shares of NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
NextNav Trading Down 6.1%
NextNav stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.99. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 2,678.59%.The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Getting Defensive: 3 Dividend Payers Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.