Washington Trust Bank Acquires New Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1,964.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 103,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 244,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 20.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 34,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $197.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $179.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.86 per share, with a total value of $1,999,654.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. This trade represents a 25.27% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,565,415 shares of company stock worth $69,037,981 and sold 16,875,234 shares worth $136,847,628. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.6%

Blackstone stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.99. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 147.43%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

