Xperi (NYSE:XPER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Xperi had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million.

Xperi Stock Up 1.8%

XPER opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Xperi has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPER has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

