Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 96,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 103,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,373,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,834,000 after acquiring an additional 40,025 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $191.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $203.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.28.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

