Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. $DK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth about $13,728,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $13,629,000. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Delek US by 1,827.6% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 674,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 639,661 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 82.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 726,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 327,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 270,792 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DK opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $41.17.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Delek US had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on DK. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other Delek US news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 7,135 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $208,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,116.56. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

