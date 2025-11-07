Washington Trust Bank Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

