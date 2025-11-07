Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM is Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 18.3% of Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $100,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.9%

QQQM opened at $251.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.71. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.