Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,818 Shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation $LKFN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 555.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Lakeland Financial from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Financial

In other news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $310,869.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,153.74. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 1.5%

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $78.61.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lakeland Financial’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

