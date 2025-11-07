4,887 Shares in Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Hotels Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG stock opened at $125.81 on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $94.78 and a 1-year high of $137.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IHG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

