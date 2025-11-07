Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. $BBW

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 106.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $199,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $49.01 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 41.14% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 4,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $242,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,646.62. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 2,744 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $200,010.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 65,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,853.83. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,387 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,721. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBW. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

