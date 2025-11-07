67,251 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 67,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,669.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 124.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 24.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth $53,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $465.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.96 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 36.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MODG. UBS Group assumed coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,310.72. The trade was a 50.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

