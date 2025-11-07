1,605 Shares in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPAY. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Corpay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Corpay by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Corpay by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,518,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Corpay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPAY opened at $278.23 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.64.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

