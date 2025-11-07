Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 37,866 Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 57.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 12.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of AMRC opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The firm had revenue of $525.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.