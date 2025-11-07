Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 31,105 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 117.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 340,191 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $141,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,270. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.