Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. $CCO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 495,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.4% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 240,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 37.9% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 6,267,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,417 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

CCO stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $887.17 million, a P/E ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $14,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,197,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,553,164.83. This represents a 23.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.75 price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCO

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.