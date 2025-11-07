Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,031,000. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $32,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 434.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,440,000 after acquiring an additional 698,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,946.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 618,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 588,526 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

