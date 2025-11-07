Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $519,000 in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter worth about $63,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,924,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,076 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $20,631,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 370,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,424,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

UTI opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.90. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.01 million. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

