Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 3,489 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of WY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

