Prodigy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Prodigy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prodigy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 949.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

