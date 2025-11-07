Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 197,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

