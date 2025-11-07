What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for ALGT FY2025 Earnings?

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $496.88 million for the quarter. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGT. Zacks Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

