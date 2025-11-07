Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for AnaptysBio FY2025 Earnings

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Fan now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.16) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.86). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $76.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,101.24%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $51.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.30.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.16. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 175.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

