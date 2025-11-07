Noble Financial Issues Optimistic Forecast for V2X Earnings

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for V2X in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for V2X’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. V2X had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 1.63%.V2X’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. V2X has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.950 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on V2X from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded V2X from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on V2X from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on V2X from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

V2X Price Performance

V2X stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. V2X has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V2X news, Director Dino M. Cusumano sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $88,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder American Industrial Partners C sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $88,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,000,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,600,052.20. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $277,480,000 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V2X by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in V2X by 206.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 890,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,701,000 after purchasing an additional 599,921 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of V2X by 80.7% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 613,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 273,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 61.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in V2X by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 426,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

See Also

