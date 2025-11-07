Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AG FY2025 Earnings

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Cormark boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AG. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. HC Wainwright set a $17.50 target price on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.
First Majestic Silver Stock Performance
Shares of AG stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,089.91 and a beta of 0.79. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis.
First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -100.00%.
Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 29,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
