Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AXSM FY2025 Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn ($3.65) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.70). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $139.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $141.36.

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $5,241,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $2,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,062,438.40. The trade was a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 407,271 shares of company stock valued at $50,640,415 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,174,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,185,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,805,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,924,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

