Q4 Earnings Forecast for Sylogist Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sylogist in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Sylogist’s FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

TSE:SYZ opened at C$5.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.12. The firm has a market cap of C$124.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 0.01. Sylogist has a one year low of C$5.10 and a one year high of C$11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Sylogist is a public sector SaaS company that provides comprehensive ERP, CRM, fundraising, education administration, and payments solutions that allow its customers to carry out their missions.It serves over 2,000 customers globally, including all levels of government, nonprofit and non-governmental organizations, educational institutions, and public compliance-driven and funded companies.

